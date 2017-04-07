After Dhanak wins National Award, Nagesh Kukunoor says will make more children’s films

Nagesh Kukunoor’s directorial Dhanak won the Best Children’s Film award at the 64th National Film Awards, which were announced on Friday. He had taken a vow to not make any children’s films after Rockford, but one is glad that he broke it for Dhanak.

“After Rockford (1999), I had vowed that I will never make a children’s film again. Thank God I broke the vow with Dhanak. Now I am thinking of making more films for children in the future,” says Kukunoor.

He adds, “It’s always great when you get recognition for your work. For me, working in Dhanak has been an enjoyable journey. The award has not only sweetened the whole deal but also given the crowning touch to the whole journey.”

What a crazy, wonderful journey it's been with Chotu and Pari. Happy that @Dhanakthefilm won the national award:))) — Nagesh Kukunoor (@nkukunoor) April 7, 2017

“I wanted to put forth that clearly the world is not such a bad place and what would have been a better way to do that than to show it through the eyes of children. I am really proud the way Krrish and Hetal helped me in conveying the thought and in making the film the way I wanted it to,” says Nagesh, who is all praise for the two child actors in the film, Krrish Chhabria and Hetal Gada.

“Krrish and Hetal are amazing kids. They are very talented actors. I had a wonderful time working with them in the film. And I won’t say the same about other kids I have worked with,” adds Nagesh, who has directed both the child actors in a cineplay, Dak Ghar, based on Rabindranath Tagore’s drama by the same name, earlier.

This National Award isn’t the first for Kukunoor. His 2005 film Iqbal, a coming-of-age sports drama film, had won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues.

