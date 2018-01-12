After leaving dad Shah Rukh Khan sad at home, Suhana Khan is cooking pasta at school. See pics

Shah Rukh Khan’s kids have left Mumbai for their school in London, leaving him sad. The actor posted pictures with son Aryan and daughter Suhana a few days ago when he dropped them at the airport.

“Holidays as they say should really be given a speeding ticket...hate dropping my kids to the airport....when holidays end,” he captioned the photo. Now, many Instagram fan accounts dedicated to Suhana are sharing a picture of her cooking what looks like pasta in her school dormitory. She is wearing a thick, furry jacket and stirring a panful of steaming pasta.

Suhana’s pictures from a relative’s wedding also went viral recently. The 17-year-old was seen in gorgeous outfits with her mother Gauri Khan and father. She wishes to be an actor just like her father when she is older and Shah Rukh supports her dreams. “Suhana is more theatre-oriented and has been doing plays in college. The best part is that she doesn’t want to learn (acting) from me. She wants to be an actor in her own right. She can be an actor if she has the passion and guts to work five times harder than me and get paid 10 times less than I do, if times don’t change for women actors. I want her to experience what my female co-stars have gone through. My daughter will be an actor like them and I want to feel the pain,” he had earlier said about her.

Shah Rukh and Gauri also have a four year old son, AbRam. Shah Rukh will be seen next in Anand L Rai’s Zero with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

