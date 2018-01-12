After Rajasthan, Gujarat bans Padmaavat; Madhya Pradesh CM may also follow suit

Gujarat has joined Rajasthan in banning Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial period film, Padmaavat. Chief minister Vijay Rupani said the film will not release in the state according to a tweet shared by ANI on Friday.

While the Central Board of Film Certification has released the film with a U/A certificate and a title change from Padmavati to Padmaavat, the state governments are still not on the same page about the film’s release.

Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje had earlier said the film would not be shown in cinemas in the state, even as the Rajput community demanded a nationwide ban on the film. “Queen Padmini’s sacrifice is linked to the honour and pride of Rajasthan. Queen Padmini is not just a chapter in history but our pride and self-respect. We will not let her dignity be maligned,” she had said in a statement. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also hinted on a ban on the film.

Film #Padmavat will not be released in Gujarat: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (File pic) pic.twitter.com/jkUpQ0inIv — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018

“Jo kaha tha wo hoga (What we promised will indeed happen)” was Chouhan’s curt reply when journalists asked him if there would still be a ban on the film as he had announced.

The film triggered a huge controversy last year with protests from members of Rajputs and other Hindu organisations against alleged objectionable scenes concerning Rani Padmavati.

Earlier, in November last year, Chouhan announced a ban on the movie in response to the demand from various delegations of Kshatriyas who assembled at the CM House to urge him to ban screenings of the movie in the state. Calling Rani Padmavati ‘Rashtramata’ Chouhan had said the film which had distorted historical facts on Rashtramata Padmavati would not be allowed to release on the soil of Madhya Pradesh.

“The insult will not be tolerated,” Chouhan had said, eliciting a rousing applause from the audience. He had said even if the movie was passed by the Censor Board for release in the country, it won’t make it to the screens in the state.

The film is slated for a January 25 release and stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

