After slamming Kangana Ranaut’s ‘current circus’, Sona Mohapatra blasts celebs, paid PRs

Singer Sona Mohapatra began Monday by writing an open letter to Kangana Ranaut in which she said the Bollywood star was guilty of “doing a disservice to feminism” by “washing her dirty linen” in public and reviving her fight with Hrithik Roshan. On Tuesday, after facing backlash for voicing her opinions, she took to Twitter to slam “paid PR” and the “celebrity circus trap”.

filmi bots,please note that I opine on a lot of issues on my pages.My life does not start-stop with bolly-land & I give a flying fuck for u. — SONA (@sonamohapatra) September 5, 2017

I have also figured how your paid pr & digital armies work to keep your celebrities on the covers, in press & everywhere else. So, buzz off — SONA (@sonamohapatra) September 5, 2017

& I am tired of a nation deifying just 1/2 category of people.I know of higher standards & we have to look beyond this celebrity circus trap — SONA (@sonamohapatra) September 5, 2017

On #TeachersDay I hope for this more than anything else #India, that we revisit our fundamentals in terms of choosing our 'heroes' wisely. — SONA (@sonamohapatra) September 5, 2017

In her open letter, which the singer had posted on her Facebook page, Sona said “Your success doesn’t need this tabloid trail. Your well thought out & superbly worded open letters of the past, fearless interviews addressing larger issues, taking a stand, taking legal recourse are welcome. The current ‘circus’, not.” She was addressing Kangana.

She posted a couple of tweets in defence of her letter too.

Such a low IQ world to live in. 😕I am clearly in Kangana's corner & ❤️her. Hrithik? Never said anything about Daddy's pretty boy. Uptil now🙄 https://t.co/n1lengeAHJ — SONA (@sonamohapatra) September 4, 2017

Wish she had steered the Q's to her work, the bigger picture & the movie instead. Our 'journalism' is yellow in any case, no need for her 2b https://t.co/ctAJz3YCj2 — SONA (@sonamohapatra) September 4, 2017

She’d ended the letter by calling out “the so called ‘journos’ hankering after this masala” at whom she blew her nose with an emoji. It’s the same journalists she appears to be targeting in these tweets.

The Simran star has been making headlines recently, by revisiting several feuds she has developed over the years - her mud-slinging with Hrithik Roshan, allegations against Aditya Pancholi and Adhyayan Suman, and verbal fights with the co-writer and director of her new film. She’d even written an open letter of her own following her onscreen spat with filmmaker Karan Johar on his talk show, Koffee With Karan. Kangana had called the director a “flag-bearer of nepotism” in a fiery appearance on the show, and in the letter, addressed her Rangoon co-star, Saif Ali Khan, who had sided with Johar.

Dear Kangana, I have always cheered loudly, in private & in public for you. Long, long before you turned queen et all but your current run across the airwaves regurgitating personal details of your love life over & over again, washing dirty linen in public & more so as part of a professional PR campaign before your film release is in bad taste. No two ways about it. Also, it does a big dis-service to the cause of feminism & fair play. Wish you well & wish you would rise above this muck & make your point through actions & your work. Your success doesn’t need this tabloid trail. Your well thought out & superbly worded open letters of the past, fearless interviews addressing larger issues, taking a stand, taking legal recourse are welcome. The current ‘circus’, not.

This is just another opinion in the public domain from one working woman to another, from the heart & on an impulse. There is no PR machinery or team guiding me here.

I do believe that there are plenty of feminists in the opposite gender. Men who cheer the cause of outspoken, feisty, fierce & hard working women like you & me. We don’t ‘need’ them as such but let’s not forget them & also the thousands of amazing women who fight the good fight on a daily basis with dignity .

Life might not have been easy but you are in a great place now. More so to influence positive change. That is worthy of a daily celebration.

Also, today is Onam, a thanksgiving festival in the South. The mythology surrounding the festival is significant - it emphasizes the Hindu belief in the cyclical nature of events, that no individual, no ruler and nothing lasts forever, except the virtues and self-understanding that overcomes all sorrow.

So, Happy Onam.

Big love & healing to you.

(P.S To the so called ‘journos’ hankering after this masala & asking those thaka hua questions. )

