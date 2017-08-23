After Sushant Singh Rajput, it’s R Madhavan’s turn to play astronaut. See pic

Chanda Mama Door Ke managed a casting coup. With Sushant Singh Rajput, R Madhavan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles, this is going to be one of the most awaited films in the coming months. Interestingly, the film also has a voice-over by Aamir Khan.

The actors are preparing really hard for their roles. First it was Sushant Singh Rajput who went to the NASA Space Centre for training and now it is Madhavan’s turn to go through the paces.

Taran Adarsh tweeted a photo that shows Madhavan taking a close look at a space suit and a person explaining something to him. The overall mood of the picture looks very serious and hints how makers are taking the project.

Directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, who has earlier helmed the critically acclaimed Lahore, Chanda Mama Door Ke is about India’s space missions and how India successfully completed its Mars mission.

Madhavan gears for his role as astronaut and trains at NASA for #ChandaMamaDoorKe. Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan directs. Viki Rajani produces.

Sushant and Nawazuddin are playing astronauts in the film while Madhavan will be seen as a test pilot. Said to be inspired from Stanley Kubrick’s Hollywood classic 2001: A Space Odyssey, Chanda Mama Door Ke is scheduled to hit the screens on January 26, 2018.

Going by the looks of the stills emerging out of the film’s sets, this may well become one of the rare well-made sci-fi films in Bollywood.