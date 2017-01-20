After Vin Diesel, Deepika Padukone wants to work with Ryan Gosling

She made her Hollywood debut with Vin Diesel but now, it is Ryan Gosling on Deepika Padukone mind. Deepika has said Ryan is the next name on her wish list.

The 31-year-old actress, who is busy promoting her Hollywood debut xXx: Return of Xander Cage in the United States, recently, in an interview with a leading US-based entertainment portal said that she loved La La Land and wishes to work with Ryan Gosling. “There’s so much of that movie that works: the acting, the honesty, the songs. It’s one of those classic love stories that is told in such an interesting manner visually,” she told USA Today.

Speaking about Gosling, she said, “He’s absolutely brilliant and he’s definitely someone I want to work with.”

Further in the interview, Deepika spoke about the gender pay gap, “Do I fight for it? Yes, of course I fight for it. But I fight for it silently. I fight for it through my work.”

On the same note, The Mastani of Bollywood was the lone Indian star on Forbes’ annual top-10 list, which also included Jennifer Lawrence, Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston.

