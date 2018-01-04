After Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma seen dancing on South Africa street like no one’s watching

Anushka Sharma has pulled off choreographed steps in films after films but she can be a bundle of fun when it comes to dancing all by her as if no one is watching. Currently on a vacation with husband Virat Kohli in South Africa, the actor is having the time of her life. The couple was seen posing together, shopping, meeting Akshay Kumar and being adorable in the beautiful country.

We also came across a video of Virat and teammate Shikhar Dhawan dancing together on a South Africa street. And now, he has been upstaged by Anushka Sharma’s dancing skills.

Watch videos of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli and decide for yourself.

On Wednesday, Virat had shared a photo with the wife and captioned it: “Cape Town is such a beautiful place anyways, and even more beautiful with my one and only!” The couple, fondly called Virushka by fans, had also shared a similar photo while wishing people on the New Year on social media.

Virat and Anushka left India surprised when they tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy, in December this year. In fact, Anushka’s tweet announcing her wedding was adjudged Golden Tweet of the Year by Twitter. The couple then went on to throw to lavish reception in Delhi and Mumbai. While the Delhi wedding reception saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance, the Mumbai event saw Bollywood’s who’s who in attendance. In fact, the couple ensured they were a top trend throughout December 2017.

Virat is in Cape Town with the Indian cricket team for the upcoming series that starts from January 5. Anushka will return to India to shoot for Anand L Rai’s Zero in which she stars along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She will also begin promoting Pari, which she has also co-produced.