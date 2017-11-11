Air pollution: Gulzar pens, recites poem for Kadwi Hawa and it should change your heart

Lyricist-poet Gulzar has penned a poem on climate change — the theme of National-Award-winning film, Kadvi Hawa. He has also recited the poem for the Sanjai Mishra-Ranvir Shorey-starrer.

Titled Mausam Beghar Hone Lage Hai, the poem talks about how our greed for development has led to destruction of trees, rivers and other natural resources. It also aims to inspire people to act on the issue of climate change and save the earth before it is too late.

As the national capital Delhi grapples with its worst public health emergency in the form of a deadly smog cover, the film could not have come out at a more relevant time to make people realize the true effects of climate change.

Talking about Gulzar’s involvement with the project, director Nila Madhab Panda, a Padma Shree awardee and helmer of I am Kalam, said, “I feel extremely humbled and privileged that a legend like Gulzar Saab has offered his support to our film and its cause.”

“His support will make more people aware about the issue of climate change, which is getting increasingly relevant with each passing day thanks to incidents like the Delhi smog,” Panda said.

Kadvi Hawa is a powerful and heartrending drama that talks about the threat of climate change. The film stars Ranvir Shorey as a young bank loan recovery agent and Sanjay Mishra as a blind old farmer — two ordinary people fighting for survival in two extreme weather conditions, not of their making.

The film also stars Tillotama Shome (Death In The Gunj, Hindi Medium) and Bhupesh Singh (Hum Tum, Masaan).

Kadvi Hawa will release in cinemas on November 24. The film is produced by Akshay Parija, Manish Mundra and Nila Madhab Panda.

