Aisha actor Amrita Puri’s wedding is nothing short of royal. See pics

For those of you who remember Sonam Kapoor-starrer Aisha, Amrita Puri played her friend who wanted the perfect wedding, to the perfect man. And she got her wish, in reel and real life. The actor-turned-designer married long-time boyfriend Imrun Sethi in Bangkok recently and the pictures have us impressed.

The wedding took place as per Sikh rituals on November 11 and photos of the event have found their way on to internet. Amrita recently appeared in the soap, The P.O.W- Bandi Yuddh Ke, opposite Purab Kohli. Her groom is a Mumbai-based restaurateur.

Wishing these two gorgeous souls a lifetime of happiness together. It’s gonna take a while to recover from this epicness. #amrun #squadgoals A post shared by Asha Thacker (@ashaiscool) on Nov 13, 2017 at 6:30am PST

Speechless ✨ #amrun A post shared by Asha Thacker (@ashaiscool) on Nov 10, 2017 at 11:24pm PST

Hey ladies 😍 #amrun #squad | 📸 @suchitmahajan A post shared by Asha Thacker (@ashaiscool) on Nov 9, 2017 at 5:42am PST

#amrun ❤️ A post shared by Suchit Mahajan (@suchitmahajan) on Nov 10, 2017 at 11:13pm PST

The wedding was an all-white affair. The bride was dressed in an ornate off-white and gold lehenga and the groom chose an off-white sherwani. Walking under a canopy of flowers, Amrita gave wedding goals to several brides-to-be out there.

The wedding took place with friends and family in attendance. While Amrita herself shared a few candid clicks, her friends also posted unforgettable moments from the wedding. Her POW co-stars, Sandhya Mridul and Eisha Chopra, were also a part of the wedding.

