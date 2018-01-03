Aishwarya is my mother, Shah Rukh is my son: Check out these bizarre claims made by fans

Bollywood actors enjoy nothing less than a demi-god status in our country, where people worship them (literally). Legions of fans are quick to come to their stars’ defence should any problem arise. But sometimes, this fan-love goes a bit too far. Make that way too far!

The latest example is that of a 29-year old man, Sangeeth Kumar from Andhra Pradesh, who is claiming that actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is his mother! Yes, you read that right! He claims that he was born six years before she went on to win the Miss World crown in 1994.

As bizarre as it may sound, he has added that he was born through IVF, and spent the first two years of his life with his ‘grandparents’ Brinda Krishnaraj Rai and Krishnaraj Rai, Aishwarya’s parents. Aishwarya is yet to comment on this.

This is just the latest entrant to a list of such hard-to-believe claims made by fans in all these years.

Actor Shahid Kapoor acquired a mystery ‘wife’ and had to go to the police to get rid of her.

SHAHID IS MY HUSBAND!

In 2012, the late actor Rajkumar’s daughter, Vastavikta, claimed to be actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife. She would follow him to his shoots and wait outside his building. Matters came to a head when she scaled Shahid’s building perimeter wall and reached his apartment on the 13th floor. Shahid ultimately had to file a police complaint against Vastavikta.

***

Actor Raveena Tandon found herself saddled with a second ‘husband’ on top of her legal one.

MARRIED TO THE ALREADY MARRIED RAVEENA

Actor Raveena Tandon found herself at the receiving end of a fan’s obsession in 2014 — he claimed to be her husband. Raveena, who is married to film distributor Anil Thadani, filed a police complaint after he allegedly attacked Anil’s car when the latter was arriving home, and even threw stones at the couple’s house. The police took action against the man, who said he was just trying to ‘protect’ Raveena.

***

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was informed that he had a mother... a spare one... apart from his actual mother.

MOTHER OF GOD!

So this woman believed that she was the mother of Shah Rukh Khan. Yes! This happened way back in 1996, when a woman from Latur, Maharashtra, went to court, saying that Shah Rukh Khan was her son, and that she had taken him as a child in the 1960s to Mumbai, where she worked as a labourer. She had lost him there, but after all these years, recognised him from his film’s poster. The court, however stayed the proceedings.

***

Actor Dhanush got not just a mother, but a whole new set of ‘parents’, and had to appear in court.

WE ARE DHANUSH’S PARENTS

In March 2017, R Kathiresan and his wife K Meenakshi from Melur, Tamil Nadu, filed a lawsuit saying that actor Dhanush was their long-lost son, who had run away to Chennai when he was 16. They asked him to give them a monthly maintenance of Rs 65,000. However, the actor moved the Madurai bench of the High Court, requesting the proceedings to be quashed, and appeared before the court to verify that he doesn’t have the specified birthmarks that the couple had insisted on.

***

Actor Abhishek Bachchan was about to wed Aishwarya Rai when another woman claimed ‘marriage’ with him.

BACHCHAN JR’s ‘OTHER’ WIFE

This happened in 2007, when a model, Jhanvi Kapoor, attempted suicide outside the Bachchans’ residence in Mumbai. She cut her wrists, claiming that she was unable to bear Abhishek’s marriage with actor Aishwarya Rai later in the day. Jhanvi later said that she had met Abhishek on the sets of his film Dus, where she was one of the dancers in a song sequence. The two exchanged phone numbers and interacted regularly through e-mail, she claimed. And then came the bombshell: the model said that Abhishek had applied sindoor on her forehead the previous year, and married her in the presence of a few friends. However, she couldn’t produce any proof.

Follow @htshowbiz for more