Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan attend party hand in hand and we can’t stop looking at them. See pics

As the world celebrates Christmas on Monday, Bollywood’s power couple - Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were spotted at a birthday party Sunday evening.

The occasion was producer Bunty S Walia’s birthday party and Aishwarya and Abhishek were giving couple goals with their body language - the duo held hands stylishly as they walked towards the venue in Bandra, Mumbai. While Aishwarya wore a gorgeous multi-coloured, off-shoulder gown, her husband looked dapper in a black shirt and pants.

Even as they posed with the birthday boy, Abhishek held Aishwarya around the waist.

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor was also spotted at the party.

A few days ago, Aishwarya and Abhishek’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, along with Shah Rukh Khan’s son Abram were in the limelight for their school’s annual day function where they performed. Aishwarya was seen dancing with Aaradhya and taking selfies but the little one only wanted to spend time with her buddy, little Azad. Aaradhya took Azad’s hand and playfully gave him a few taps on the head as her parents were seen dancing with the students.

Aishwarya is shooting for her next film, Fanne Khan, in which she will be seen with Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more