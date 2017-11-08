Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan party with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra. See pics
Aishwarya Rai and husband Abhishek Bachchan were spotted at designer Manish Malhotra’s residence for a party.bollywood Updated: Nov 08, 2017 13:26 IST
Aishwarya Rai has forever been a favourite for designer Manish Malhotra and their new picture together proves it. She was spotted with her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan at Manish’s home on Tuesday. Director Karan Johar, too, joined in on the fun.
“At Home with my absolute favourites @bachchan #aishwaryaraibachchan #Bff @karanjohar #Friends #funevening #positivity #love,” Manish wrote as caption for the selfie of the four of them from the party.
Aishwarya was seen in a denim shift dress with brown wedged and straightened burgundy hair. Abhishek wore sweats to the party but forgot to tie the laces on his Nike sneakers. He also wore an orange Lakers cap and a big smile.
Check out more pictures from the party:
Aishwarya will be seen next in Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor. She was recently spotted shooting for a scene on the streets of Mumbai.
Abhishek Bachchan will reportedly play Sahir Ludhianvi opposite Deepika Padukone’s Amrita Pritam in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film.
