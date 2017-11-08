Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan party with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra. See pics

Aishwarya Rai has forever been a favourite for designer Manish Malhotra and their new picture together proves it. She was spotted with her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan at Manish’s home on Tuesday. Director Karan Johar, too, joined in on the fun.

“At Home with my absolute favourites @bachchan #aishwaryaraibachchan #Bff @karanjohar #Friends #funevening #positivity #love,” Manish wrote as caption for the selfie of the four of them from the party.

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Nov 7, 2017 at 12:42pm PST

Aishwarya was seen in a denim shift dress with brown wedged and straightened burgundy hair. Abhishek wore sweats to the party but forgot to tie the laces on his Nike sneakers. He also wore an orange Lakers cap and a big smile.

Check out more pictures from the party:

A post shared by Bollywood_updatte (@bollywood_updatte) on Nov 7, 2017 at 9:13pm PST

A post shared by MyFashgram (@myfashgram) on Nov 7, 2017 at 9:00pm PST

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchanfandom) on Nov 7, 2017 at 4:52pm PST

Aishwarya will be seen next in Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor. She was recently spotted shooting for a scene on the streets of Mumbai.

Abhishek Bachchan will reportedly play Sahir Ludhianvi opposite Deepika Padukone’s Amrita Pritam in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more