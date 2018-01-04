 Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan take Aaradhya out for dinner. Check out pics | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 04, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan take Aaradhya out for dinner. Check out pics

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan took daughter Aaradhya for a night out in Mumbai on Tuesday. Check out their photos

bollywood Updated: Jan 04, 2018 17:39 IST
HT Correspondent
The Bachchan family was out for dinner on Tuesday.
The Bachchan family was out for dinner on Tuesday.(Instagram)

The stars are just like us. They attend their kids’ annual day functions, dress their little girls in pink bows and also take them out for random family dinners. The latest example are Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan who took their daughter Aaradhya on a sweet night out on Tuesday.

Aaradhya was all smiles for the paparazzi when she was spotted outside the Nara Thai restaurant in BKC, Bandra. She wore a pink dress, once again, with a cute hairband and a pink pair of shoes. Mom Aishwarya Rai was seen in a black bodycon dress that went below her knees and a pair of strappy black Louboutins. The outfit complimented her burgundy hair perfectly.

A post shared by BOLLYHOLICS (@bollyholics__) on

Dad Abhishek looked serious and was seen in a navy blue hoodie with a skull motif on the front, paired with denims.

Aishwarya and Abhishek were recently seen at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding reception in Mumbai on December 26. Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Nanda also accompanied the couple.

Amitabh Bachchan with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shweta Nanda arrive for the wedding reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in Mumbai. (PTI)

Aishwarya will be seen with Anil Kapoor in Fanney Khan this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

more from bollywood
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you