Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek, Amitabh, Shweta and Jaya attend a Mumbai wedding. See pics

A day after Amitabh Bachchan shared gorgeous pictures of his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, wife Jaya and daughter Shweta Nanda, new pictures have emerged online that show the Bachchan family at a Mumbai wedding.

Bollywood stars Aishwarya, Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek and even Shweta were spotted at the wedding. While Aishwarya is seen glowing in a red salwar-suit, Abhishek dons a blue and golden kurta for the function.

Lovely Couple #abhishekbachchan and #aishwaryarai at a wedding in Mumbai recently #Indian #wedding #colours #womensfashion #mensfashion #weekendvibes #love #instagood A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Nov 11, 2017 at 12:23pm PST

Abhishek’s sister Shweta Nanda, mom Jaya Bachchan and dad Amitabh Bachchan were also spotted at the wedding.

Earlier, Amitabh had shared a few pictures on his Facebook page where the Bachchans can be seen in the same dresses as they wore to the Mumbai wedding.

While Abhishek was last seen in Rishi Kapoor All The Best, Aishwarya’s last outing was Ranbir Kapoor’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Aishwarya is currently working on Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and Abhishek may star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film on Amrita Pritam.

