Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hugs Aaradhya in this cute pic and Abhishek is full of love

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan never gets tired of sharing his family’s photos on social media and those of his beautiful wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aardhya are obviously his favourite. His latest post is yet another proof of the adorable love they share.

Sharing a photo of Aishwarya and Aaradhya, Abhishek simply wrote, “These two” with a heart emoji. Both mother and daughter are clad in white and lost in the moment.

These two. ❤️ A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Aug 22, 2017 at 8:35pm PDT

Aishwarya and Aaradhya made a grand appearance earlier this month at the recently concluded Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2017 where the Jazbaa star also hoisted the Indian national flag. She became the first woman to do so at IFFM 2017. She thanked Melbourne for giving her such an honour and said, “Thank you so much Melbourne, thank you everyone for giving us such a moment of pride and happiness with so much love and warmth. Celebrating our 70th Independence Day will forever be such a beautiful memory for me and my dearest Aaradhya.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aradhya, after the actress hoisted the Indian flag at Independence Day celebrations as part of #IFFM2017 pic.twitter.com/rYvrG7MHOB — Rajeev Masand (@RajeevMasand) August 12, 2017

Going gaga about his wife, Abhishek had earlier told HT Brunch, ““You hear about Ash – we all did before I became an actor – she comes with this huge reputation of being some diva-esque figure. Everyone imagines she floats on a cloud or something. But anyone who knows her knows her to be genuine, down to earth, approachable and tactile. And that disarms you. You think ‘Wait a second, she’s pretty cool’. And she really is.”

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in All The Best while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan last appeared in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Follow @htshowbiz for more