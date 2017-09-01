Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya cheer for Abhishek’s kabbadi team. See pic

As Abhishek Bachchan’s kabbadi team, Jaipur Pink Panthers, went up against U Mumba recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were seen at the stadium, wearing the team colours and cheering them on.

Abhishek’s team lost but they put on quite a show. Meanwhile, pictures of the cheer squad did go viral. Abhishek was later seen escorting his wife and daughter till the car before returning to the team.

@bachchan #aaradhya & #aishwaryaraibachchan at @jaipur_pinkpanthers match yesterday night. 💕💕💕💕💕🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉👏👏👏👏👏 A post shared by Bachchan Holics.™ (@bachchanholics) on Aug 31, 2017 at 8:57pm PDT

Earlier last week, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were spotted at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Mukesh Ambani’s home. The entire galaxy of stars was there at the Ambani household.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya were also seen visiting Ganesh Chaturthi pandal but Abhishek was missing. Last year, a source had revealed how Aaradhya also knows the aarti. “Aishwarya has been teaching Aaradhya the Ganesh aarti since she was three. The little girl knows the mantra and has rote-learned the first paragraph. Before Ganesh Chaturthi, she makes modaks. It’s an activity she enjoys along with mom Ash and her naani, Brinda.”

