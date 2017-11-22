Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya take a joyride and Abhishek can’t be happier. See pic

Days after his daughter celebrated her sixth birthday, actor Abhishek Bachchan has shared a cute photo of Aaradhya with her mom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Aaradhya and Aishwarya are seen enjoying a ride on a ferris wheel that was put up for the occasion. Posting the picture, he wrote, “Happiness. Pic courtesy -@srishtibehlarya.”

Coincidentally, the two were not the only ones who went on the merry-go-round. Shah Rukh Khan and son AbRam and Abhishek were also seen enjoying a ride in a video shared by Shilpa Shetty, who attended the party with son Viaan.

The only child of actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned six on Thursday, and photos from her birthday party have been widely shared online since.

The Bachchans hosted a star-studded bash at their Mumbai home, Prateeksha on November 17. Shah Rukh Khan was there with son AbRam, Aamir Khan accompanied by son Azad Rao Khan, Farah Khan came with her three kids, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and son Vihaan Raj were in attendance as was Daboo Ratnani along with his kids.

On Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday shared new pictures from the continuing celebrations for granddaughter Aaradhya’s sixth birthday. Along with photos of Aaradhya offering cake to grandmother Jaya, Big B also had photos of Shah Rukh with son AbRam.

The four-year-old was present for Aaradhya birthday bash with his father, and Amitabh shared a cute picture of the three of them buying some candyfloss for AbRam.“And as for this little bundle .. he wanted the fluffy ‘buddhi ka baal’ cone .. so we took him to the stall made one for him and the joy of getting it is just priceless .. Abram, jr Shahrukh .. delectable !! And as for this little bundle .. he wanted the fluffy ‘buddhi ka baal’ cone .. so we took him to the stall made one for him and the joy of getting it is just priceless .. Abram, jr Shahrukh .. delectable !!” wrote Amitabh.

Shah Rukh replied to the picture with a tweet of his own. “Thank u sir. This is a moment he will always cherish. By the way he thinks u r my ‘papa’ when he sees u on TV,” SRK wrote.

