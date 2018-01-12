Aishwarya Rai is quite the queen as she shows up in Dubai in royal blue. See pics, video

Her last release may have been 2016’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes a splash every time she shows up and gets clicked. The actor, who is at present busy shooting for Fanne Khan with Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor, travelled to Dubai to inaugurate a store and her stunning appearance has the internet up in storm.

The 44-year-old actor wore a gorgeous royal blue off-shoulder gown at the event. It was one of the few foreign trips where Aishwarya chose to travel without daughter Aaradhya.

Check out some of her pictures doing the rounds online:

She was also spotted at Mumbai airport as she returned from Dubai.

Earlier this month, Aishwarya was seen outside a Mumbai eatery where she had gone with hubby Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya for a dinner. The young Bachchans were spotted outside the Nara Thai restaurant in BKC, Bandra.

Other than Fanne Khan where she plays a star, Aishwarya is in talks to star in a remake of Raat Aur Din which starred Nargis. She will be seen in a double role in the film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more