Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra just brought traffic to a standstill with these covers. See pics

They are two of the most beautiful women in the industry today and September seems to be the cover season. Both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra graced the cover of magazines and can they look more gorgeous?

While Aishwarya is on the cover of Grazia magazine, Priyanka is the face of Vogue. Sharing the cover, Priyanka wrote, “Unstoppable. Unruly. Unconstrained. Call it what you like. It is what it is. Thank you @VOGUEIndia...” The magazine speaks of ‘The Unstoppable Priyanka Chopra’ as a smouldering PeeCee gazes at us through a black veil. With her contoured eyes and red lipstick, she truly looks the international movie star that she is.

Unstoppable. Unruly. Unconstrained. Call it what you like. It is what it is. Thank you @VOGUEIndia... pic.twitter.com/bRwU1wYexX — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 4, 2017

Aishwarya, meanwhile, redefines the term ageless. The 44-year-old star left everyone surprised with her glam avatar in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. And she has been unstoppable ever since. She walked the red carpet at Cannes, was the face of Indian film festival at Melbourne and is all set to start shooting for her next film, Fanney Khan.

Dressed in a black jumpsuit with muted make-up, she looks like a million bucks.