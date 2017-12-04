 Aishwarya Rai stuns in red at cousin’s wedding and Aaradhya is her perfect companion. See pics | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 04, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Aishwarya Rai stuns in red at cousin’s wedding and Aaradhya is her perfect companion. See pics

While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was clad in a dazzling red with soft golden embroidery, Aaradhya wore a matching outfit at the Mangalore wedding.

bollywood Updated: Dec 04, 2017 09:39 IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, along with daughter Aaradhya at a wedding in Mangaluru.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, along with daughter Aaradhya at a wedding in Mangaluru.(Instagram)

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended her cousin’s wedding in Mangaluru on Sunday. She was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya and mother Vrinda Rai to Prajwal’s wedding, who is the son of her uncle Uday Kumar Shetty. The wedding took place at the TMA Pai convention hall.

Aishwarya actor was clad in dazzling red with soft gold embroidery and Aaradhya also wore a matching outfit. Aishwarya spoke to relatives in her mother tongue Tulu and sought blessings from her elders, said sources.

A post shared by @aishwarya_bornnov1 on

Aishwarya celebrated the sixth birthday of her daughter Aaradhya in Mumbai last month. Shah Rukh Khan, along with his son AbRam, Shilpa Shetty Kundra with their son Vihaan Raj, Aamir Khan with his son Azad Rao and Farah Khan with her three kids, attended the party.

Happiness. Pic courtesy - @srishtibehlarya

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

Happy Birthday our darling little Princess. 💖

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrate daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s birthday in Mumbai on Nov 16. (IANS)

Later in November, Aaradhya also made a public appearance with her mom in Mumbai at a charity event in memory of Aishwarya’s late father.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (R) poses for a photograph with her daughter Aaradhya (2R) during a promotional event in Mumbai on November 20. (AFP)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her mother Brindya Rai, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and children born with cleft lips and palates of 'Smile Train' celebrates her father Krishnaraj Rai's birth anniversary at Shushrusha Hospital, in Mumbai. (IANS)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her mother Brindya Rai, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and children born with cleft lips and palates of Smile Train. (IANS)

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

more from bollywood
Turn up the volume: Suede Gully is taking the internet by storm
Turn up the volume: Suede Gully is taking the internet by storm
Partnered Feature
Recommended for you