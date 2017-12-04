Aishwarya Rai stuns in red at cousin’s wedding and Aaradhya is her perfect companion. See pics

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended her cousin’s wedding in Mangaluru on Sunday. She was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya and mother Vrinda Rai to Prajwal’s wedding, who is the son of her uncle Uday Kumar Shetty. The wedding took place at the TMA Pai convention hall.

Aishwarya actor was clad in dazzling red with soft gold embroidery and Aaradhya also wore a matching outfit. Aishwarya spoke to relatives in her mother tongue Tulu and sought blessings from her elders, said sources.

Aishwarya celebrated the sixth birthday of her daughter Aaradhya in Mumbai last month. Shah Rukh Khan, along with his son AbRam, Shilpa Shetty Kundra with their son Vihaan Raj, Aamir Khan with his son Azad Rao and Farah Khan with her three kids, attended the party.

Later in November, Aaradhya also made a public appearance with her mom in Mumbai at a charity event in memory of Aishwarya’s late father.

