Aishwarya to Sushmita: 10 Bollywood teachers who were more than just a teacher

Over the years, a number of actors have taken up the role of a teacher or professor. On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, we bring to you a roundup of Bollywood’s onscreen gurus.

Teachers like Sushmita Sen (Main Hoon Na) and Chitrangada Singh (Desi Boyz) raised the heat inside the classroom. They taught chemistry and economics. These subjects never looked so interesting.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan doesn’t lag behind in this race to raise the temperature. She played a sensual, mysterious college teacher to Zayed Khan in Leena Yadav’s Shabd. Remember the song ‘sholon si’? Need we say more?

via GIPHY

Who can forget Miss Braganza (Archana Puran Singh in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai)? The flirty and lovable teacher had a sweet spot for the principal. Lucky guy.

Then there was this strict disciplinarian Virus (Boman Irani) in 3 Idiots, and prior to that, Dr Asthana in Munnabhai MBBS. In both the iconic blockbusters, Irani brings to life the characters of frustrated headmaster. Though he was equally lovable in those roles.

Don’t get us started over Senior Bachchan in Mohabbatein. You won’t find a better teacher than him, also better dressed, but you need to abide by his rules. Narayan Shankar doesn’t tolerate indiscipline.

via GIPHY

Ram Shankar Nikumbh doesn’t need any introduction, does he? His relationship with Darsheel Safari is a treat to watch in Taare Zameen Par.

Old Is Gold

Parichay’s Ravi (Jeetendra) is the patient tutor to five brats who have made many teachers pack their bags. But, he is here to win the kids with his calm demeanor.

Want to learn botany from a language teacher? Well, Sukumar Sinha (Amitabh Bachchan) of the Allahabad University is at your service.