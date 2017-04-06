Aiyaary poster: Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Neeraj Pandey’s next is intriguing

The first poster for Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee’s next film has been released. The film, mysteriously titled Aiyaary, will be directed by Neeraj Pandey of MS Dhoni: An Untold Story.

Super Excited to be in #aiyaary Neeraj Pandeys next ! Releasing 26th January 2018 @neerajpofficial pic.twitter.com/Emj9pidAXz — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) April 6, 2017

Sidharth shared the poster of the film on Thursday evening and captioned it “Super Excited to be in #aiyaary Neeraj Pandeys next ! Releasing 26th January 2018.”

The poster features massive army trucks in the background and a long sedan at the front. There is someone in the driver’s seat and a passenger, seemingly swinging a newspaper in the air.

Sidharth says he is excited to play the role of an army espionage agent in the film. It revolves around the relationship between a mentor and a protégé.

“I am really thrilled to work with Neeraj as he always brings an element of reality to his content. It is going to be very interesting, looking forward to start shooting,” Sidharth said in a statement.

The story is set in Delhi, London, and Kashmir. Pandey, who likes to shoot in real locations, will be shooting parts of it in Kashmir. It goes on the floors in May.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Plan C Studios, Aiyaary is a Friday Filmworks Productions project and is produced by Shital Bhatia.

With inputs from IANS

