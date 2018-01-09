Aiyaary: Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet shoot a song amid college students. See pics, video

On the day that the film’s release was shifted from January 26 to February 9, Aiyaary stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh were seen shooting a song titled Shuru Kar in Pillai college situated on the outskirts of Mumbai.

The promotional song was shot amid 5000 students. Sidharth and Rakul Preet set the stage on fire with their electrifying performance at the college’s annual fest. Aiyaary also features Manoj Bajpayee, Pooja Chopra, Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah.

Check out the pictures from the shoot:

Aiyaary is a joint production of Neeraj Pandey Films, Shital Bhatia, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Motion Picture Capital and is set to hit theatres on February 9.

Earlier, the film was set for a box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s Padman on January 26 but the release date was shifted amid speculation that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavat might also release around the same date.

