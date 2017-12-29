Aiyaary song Lae Dooba: Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet romance in this sweet number

The first song of Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming thriller, Aiyaary is out and the romantic number is something that will stay with you.

Sunidhi Chauhan has lent her voice for the song that has been composed by Rochak Kohli . Manoj Muntashir has penned down the lyrics while Feroz Khan has choreographed the song video.Titled Lae Dooba, the song has a warm, understated aura that teases at times but never goes over-the-top. ​

Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah in lead roles, Aiyaary is a real life story. It shows Sidharth as an army officer sharing a mentor-protege bond with Manoj. Kher, who has been a part of many Neeraj Pandey films, plays the role of a government official and Rakul Preet plays Sidharth’s love interest in the film. Aiyaary has been shot in Gurgaon, Kashmir and London.

Aiyaary marks Pandey’s second association with veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who plays a whistle-blower’s role in the film.

Watch the song here:

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Plan C Studios, Aiyaary is a Friday Filmworks Productions and is produced by Shital Bhatia and is scheduled to hit theatres on January 26. It will face a box office clash with Akshay Kumar-starrer Padman.

