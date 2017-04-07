Aiyaary: Thrilled to work with Neeraj Pandey, says Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra says he is excited to play the role of an army espionage agent in Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming directorial Aiyaary.

Its poster was unveiled on Thursday on Twitter.

The project also stars Manoj Bajpayee and is based on true events. It will be a 2018 Republic Day release. It revolves around the relationship between a mentor and a protégé. “I am really thrilled to work with Neeraj as he always brings an element of reality to his content. It is going to be very interesting, looking forward to start shooting,” Sidharth said in a statement.

The story is set in Delhi, London, and Kashmir. Pandey, who likes to shoot in real locations, will be shooting parts of it in Kashmir. It goes on the floors in May.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Plan C Studios, Aiyaary is a Friday Filmworks Productions project and is produced by Shital Bhatia.