Aiyaary video: Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee’s film to be a fast-paced actioner

Lead actors shared the behind-the-scenes video of upcoming Bollywood film Aiyaary. The film has Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet and Manoj Bajpayee in pivotal roles. The Aiyaary sizzle, as they are calling it, sets the tone of what kind of film this Neeraj Pandey directorial is going to be.

From calling cut to yelling action, the stunt sequences, the location shots - everything moves fast and is accompanied by an intense background score. In the video, we see actors drawing their rifles, throwing heavy punches and following suspects in three different locations - Egypt (with the Pyramids in the backdrop), Kashmir and Delhi.

We also get a peek at Naseeruddin Shah’s character, who seems to play the role of a security guard. This could be one of his aliases too. Anupam Kher, who has been a part of many Neeraj Pandey films, plays the role of a government official and Rakul Preet might be cast as an officer too. There is a song and dance number as she gets drenched in rain too, so she is going play Sidharth’s romantic interest in the film.

The action sequences don’t seem to be too loud and follow the usual style that we see in any Neeraj Pandey film. Sidharth and Manoj play fellow officers who are on a mission, and their relationship most probably begins in Kashmir.

The makers have announced that the film will hit theatres on Republic Day, January 26, 2018. This would mean that Neeraj Pandey’s film will be clashing at the box office with Akshay Kumar’s Padman.

