Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Tanushree Dutta attend Vatsal-Ishita wedding party. See pics
After tying the knot in a surprise ceremony on November 28 Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth held a party in Mumbai.bollywood Updated: Nov 29, 2017 09:57 IST
TV actor Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta tied the knot on Tuesday in a surprise ceremony in Mumbai. The couple later held a wedding reception that was attended by Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn, Tanushree Dutta, among others.Ishita stars opposite Kapil Sharma in upcoming film, Firangi, that hits theatres on Friday.
The marriage was, perhaps, scheduled for a later day, post the release of the 27-year-old actor’s Firangi. However, it was delayed by a week to fill the spot left vacant by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. Instead of the previous date, November 24, Firangi will now hit theatres on December 1 .
Held at Gauranga Hall, ISKCON in Mumbai on Tuesday, the party saw Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Bobby Deol, Sohail Khan, Tanushree Dutta, among others.
@vattyboy and @ishidutta taking phera’s at Iskon temple.. Share you best wishes for this lovely newly weds.. @tellychats : : #tellychats #bollywood #television #actor #actress #gotmarried #pheras #ceremony #celebritycouple #vatsalsheth #ishitadutta #lovelycouple #quickwedding #nomoresingle #happymarriedlife #congratulations #follownow @tellychats
Ishita has been dating 37-year-old Vatsal for some time now. They have worked together in a TV show titled Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar in 2016. Later, Ishita began shooting for Firangi. She has also worked with Devgn in Drishyam.
Ishita is actor Tanushree Dutta’s sister and has been active in the film world since 2012. She started her career with Telugu film Chankyadu. She has also been part of the reality show Nach Baliye.
Follow @htshowbiz for more