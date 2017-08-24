Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan more nepotistic than Karan Johar. This graph is proof

The topic of nepotism riles up Bollywood celebs, every time. Recently, three prominent members of the industry, which is accused of being neck deep in ‘nepotism’, took the debate started by Kangana Ranaut to another level when they chanted ‘nepotism rocks’ at a big film awards ceremony. Interestingly, Karan Johar was one of the three celebs. Later, Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan apologised for their behaviour.

But it seems Karan Johar is not actually the most nepotistic producer in Bollywood. In fact, an ‘outsider’ like Shah Rukh Khan has favoured more talents from the industry itself than Johar. Ajay Devgn and Sajid Nadiadwala’s production houses respectively hold second and first position in this regard.

As per Mint’s nepotism index, which takes into account Boillywood’s top 10 big production houses, even Balaji Motion Pictures is more nepotistic than Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

In an industry that is known to promote ‘home-grown talents’ more than the films itself, such an index is a perfect reflection of what goes behind the curtains in Bollywood.

The index has used extensive data research in last five years (2012-16). Interestingly, Yash Raj Films that is owned by one of the most powerful families in the Hindi film industry, has given more chances to outsiders than most of the other production houses.

This analysis also shows the most nepotistic director in Bollywood.

You can read the complete Mint story here.