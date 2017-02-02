Akshay Kumar and I keep talking about Jolly LLB 2: Arshad Warsi

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi says contrary to the perception, he has been promoting Akshay Kumar-starrer Jolly LLB 2, which is a sequel to his own 2012 comedy.

When director Subhash Kapoor announced Jolly LLB 2 with the Rustom star, Arshad had said that he was replaced by a “bigger movie star” as the studio wanted it that way.

Read more

Now, that the movie is nearing its release, Arshad was again asked how he felt that his hit film moved ahead with a new hero. “Don’t put salt on my wounds! Jokes apart, I am very happy for Akshay. I am sure he and the team have done a great job. He and I keep talking about it. In fact, I am even promoting the film in my own way. I am yet to watch it but I am really excited about its release,” Arshad told reporters.

The 48-year-old actor was speaking at the Indian premiere of Oscar-nominated film, Lion last night. “I like films, and hence I am in this profession. But in Hollywood films, the level of honesty is high. So it’s always fun to watch that,” he said.

While Lion hits the screens on February 24, Jolly LLB 2 is scheduled to release on February 10.

Follow @htshowbiz for more