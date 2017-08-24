Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar get mummified in toilet paper for a funny new pic

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar have posed for a fun new picture. The photo, shared by photographer Dabboo Ratnani on Twitter, is just as hilarious as their film, Toilet Ek Prem Katha.

In the photo, the two actors can be seen wrapped in toilet paper keeping with the theme of their film. Akshay and Bhumi smile for the camera in silver reflector sunglasses, standing beside a toilet with their heads butting each other. The promotional activity for Toilet Ek Prem Katha, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan, involved use of toilet.

“On A Roll @akshaykumar @psbhumi @ManishaDRatnani Congratulations Team #Toilet,” Ratnani wrote in his tweet.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has made Rs 120 crore, as tweeted by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh. It is now one of the few successful Hindi films to release this year. The film has managed to leave behind Akshay’s other hit of 2017, Jolly LLB 2, in terms of box office collection.

The film tells the real life story of a woman who leave her husband just a few days after her wedding upon not finding a toilet in his home. She demands that he build a toilet for her or she’ll never return.

Akshay is having a golden run at the box office and has achieved success with all his films released since the beginning of 2016. This includes Housefull 3, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2, Airlift and Toilet movie. He also won the National Award for Best Actor for Rustom and on Tuesday made it to the list of highest paid actors in the world with an income of $35.5 million. The actor was placed on the tenth spot.

