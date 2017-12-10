Akshay Kumar finishes shooting Gold, celebrates in style. Watch video

The shooting for Reema Kagti’s upcoming film Gold has concluded.

Akshay on Sunday shared a video of himself jumping in joy and captioned it, “A good beginning makes a good ending... True story. It’s a wrap for ‘Gold’, an incredible journey with a great team. See you at the movies.”

A good beginning makes a good ending...true story 🙃 It's a wrap for #GOLD, an incredible journey with a great team. See you at the movies 😉 pic.twitter.com/zBMTw23VGW — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 10, 2017

Gold is a sports drama directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner Excel Entertainment.

Gold will mark the Bollywood debut of popular TV actor Mouni Roy and will feature Amit Sadh in a pivotal role.

The film is about India’s first Olympic medal win as a free nation in 1948 at the 14th Olympic Games at London. It will release on Independence Day in 2018.