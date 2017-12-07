Akshay Kumar gets pronunciation lesson from Sonam Kapoor, watch video

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar will play the lead role in his upcoming movie PadMan. After releasing two posters and several looks from the film, the 50-year-old has now treated the fans with a motion poster.

In the clip, we can hear co-star Sonam Kapoor teaching Akshay the spelling of PadMan. The Rustom star shared the motion poster on his official Twitter handle and captioned it as, “P-A-D + M-A-N = PAD MAN. It’s that simple :) Coming to you, this Republic Day, 26.01.18@PadManTheFilm @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte @mrsfunnybones @SonyPicsIndia @kriarj #RBalki #PadMan.”

The Khiladi of Bollywood was last seen fighting against open defecation in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and now, he is all set to lend his voice to another social cause.

Akshay will portray the role of Arunachalam Muruganantham in the movie, who invented low-cost sanitary pads and fought for menstrual hygiene.

Helmed by R. Balki, PadMan also stars Radhika Apte in a pivotal role.

Padman is slated to release on the Republic Day and will clash with Sidharth Malhotra-Manoj Bajpayee starrer Aiyaary at the box office.

