Akshay Kumar is holidaying in Cape Town, shares adorable picture of Nitara and Valentino

On Sunday morning, Akshay Kumar shared a picture from Cape Town in South Africa, his favourite holiday destination. He is there with his family.

bollywood Updated: Dec 24, 2017 14:53 IST
HT Correspondent
Nitara with Valentino in Cape Town, South Africa. Akshay’s next release is PadMan.
Akshay Kumar is always on a tight schedule, but that doesn’t mean he won’t spend quality time with his family. Before starting the final leg of the promotional drive of his next, PadMan, Akshay has taken off to Cape Town with his family to celebrate Christmas and ring in the New Year.

On Sunday morning, he shared a picture from his favourite holiday destination and wrote: “Happiness Is… meeting an old friend and starting exactly where you left off :) Nitara meets Valentino 2.0.”

In the picture Nitara and a young boy, who Akshay calls Valentino 2.0, are seen looking into a telescope from either ends.

It may be recalled that about a year back, Akshay had introduced to the world the same boy, Valentino, via Twitter. He was his house help’s son.

Akshay had written then, “Boys & girls,meet Valentino,my house help’s son here in Cape Town. Everyone’s favourite in the house,he’s blessed with an infectious spirit.”

On his return, Akshay will plunge ahead long into PadMan promotions, which releases on January 26. PadMan also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Akshay has completed shooting for Gold, an Excel Entertainment production. The film, also featuring Amit Sadh and Mouni Roy in key roles, is set to be released on August 15. Gold is the first sports film to be backed by Excel.

