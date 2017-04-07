Akshay Kumar on National Award win for Rustom: I’ve never cheated to win an award

This year belongs to actor Akshay Kumar. While his movies are setting the cash register ringing at the box office, the actor himself has won the National award for Best actor for Rustom, a film loosely based on Nanavati case. The 64th National Film Awards for the films released in 2016 were declared on Friday. “Of course, 2016 has been fantastic, I couldn’t have asked for more... I guess there was more (referring to the award).. I don’t think anything can top this National Award win,” he says.

While other winners are busy planning parties, the busiest actor is busy shooting his next. But when we insist he takes out time for a quick chat, he obliges. “It is great news. National Film awards are the most prestigious awards in the country. It is a moment of pride for sure. The first reaction, honestly, was if this was a late April Fool’s joke (laughs)! Actually, I am still trying to process this win, it is a mix of many emotions - surprise, happiness and, most prominently, gratitude to the jury, makers of the film, my parents and of course the beloved fans ,” says Kumar, who has a Midas touch, what with delivering three hits a year, and sometimes even five. His latest hit being Jolly LLB.

“The first reaction, honestly, was if this was a late April Fool’s joke (laughs)!” says actor Akshay Kumar on hearing the news that he has won the National Award for Best Actor for Rustom.

However, he likes to wear his success lightly. All he would say about his stardom is that likes to “be honest with his work and would give it his best to people who trust him” with their money and love. “Itna keh sakta hun mai ki ye award bhi maine imandari se jita hai. Maine aaj tak cheating nahi ki. Neither have I ever made a call to anyone to win an award nor have given money or done favours for it,” says the actor in his signature candour.

Read more

In the past, he has shared that he often gets offers from organiers of award shows telling him that , “if you perform at the show, they can give half the money and an award as well”. But the actor, says, “I tell them that they can give me complete payment and keep their awards with them. The love and support that I get from my fans is more important.”

The actor, who is married to author Twinkle Khanna, daughter of veteran actors Dimple Kapadia and (late) Rajesh Khanna, often jokes that his wife tells him that her parents are National award winners but he doesn’t get awards. Well, looks like witty Twinkle will have to think of a new one liner.

Akshay even tweeted a video to express gratitude.