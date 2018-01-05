Akshay Kumar on the his early competition: He got suites, cars while I got single rooms, bus tickets

He may have now become one of the most bankable actors in Hindi film industry, but during the initial days of his career in Bollywood Akshay Kumar said he was treated like an outsider.

The 50-year-old actor, who has given some major blockbusters such as Special 26, Baby, Airlift and Rustom in past one decade, said an actor’s luxury on a film’s set depends on the number of hits and flops.

“Yes, I was made to feel (outcast). I remember while doing a two-hero film, my three-four films didn’t work, but his (the other hero) did. We were having an equal role but he gets a suite room and I get a single room. He gets an amazing car, but I get that ‘you come in the bus,’ yes it really happens,” Akshay said in a media interaction.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna at the song launch of their upcoming film Padman. (IANS)

The actor said the moment his films started working, his equations with a lot of people in the industry changed.

“If my films work, I would get a bigger room. Sometimes from business class I was shifted to the first class when my films were running. When my films were doing exceptionally well I would get a private jet as well,” he added.

Akshay said in his “27 and a half years” long career he has had low phases “three to four times” but failures did not bother him.

“Never take lull or success seriously. They will come and go. It (the ups and down) is bound to happen.”

The actor is now geared up for the release of his first film of the year, Padman, scheduled to hit the screens on January 25.

Feeling nothing but immense pride and gratitude while sharing this. Beginning my 2018 with #KESARI, my most ambitious film and a lot of passion. Need your best wishes as always 🙏🏻 @dharmamovies@iAmAzure @SinghAnurag79 pic.twitter.com/NOQ5x7FKRK — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 5, 2018

The film, directed by R Balki, chronicles the inspiring story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who created affordable sanitary pads.

On government’s decision to levy GST on sanitary pads, Akshay said they should be made free.

“People ask me what do you feel about GST (on sanitary pads). I say, why should there be a GST? It should be free! There are countries which give it for free, there’s no GST on it. It’s an essential thing to make the women strong. I feel it should be free for women.”

