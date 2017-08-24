Akshay Kumar on working with new directors: If I don’t take risks, who will?

Khiladi Akshay Kumar is basking in the success of his recent film, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which is directed by debutant filmmaker Shree Narayan Singh. The actor, who has previously worked with newcomers, wants to work with them in future, too.

“I’ve worked with many new directors. Practically, my whole career is based on them and if the script is good, I’ll continue to work with them,” says Akshay, who has worked with debutant filmmakers such as Vipul Amrutlal Shah in Aankhen (2002); Shirish Kunder in Jaan-e-Mann (2006) and Sabbir Khan in Kambakkht Ishq (2009).

The 49-year-old actor also does not have any set criteria, before accepting an offer. “It depends on what I want to do. I don’t look for a particular aspect in the film. I just go for it,” he says.

So, is working with new directors a risky proposition for the popular actor? “I was an action hero for 14 years. If I don’t take risks, what kind of an action hero am I?” quips the actor.

Akshay is among those actors, who made a mark in Bollywood, without the help of a godfather. With the debate on nepotism taking centre stage and fingers being pointed at star kids for getting preference in the industry, he says, “There is no partiality. You have to go ahead on your own. Partiality can be there for a little while, but in the end, you have to prove yourself. It happens everywhere — be it politics or entertainment. There is always a person who has more greed for work than you have.”

