Akshay Kumar perfect person to play Padman, brought humour and love to the film: Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor and Akshay Kumar shared their first looks from Padman.

bollywood Updated: Nov 15, 2017 17:13 IST
Sonam Kapoor and Akshay Kumar in the first look of Padman.
Sonam Kapoor and Akshay Kumar in the first look of Padman.(Twitter)

Revealing her first look in Padman, actor Sonam Kapoor has said it was a joyous experience to work with the “indomitable” Akshay Kumar in the real-life inspired story. “Such a pleasure working with the indomitable Akshay Kumar. He was the perfect person to play the role of Padman and has brought a sense of humour and love to the film,” Sonam wrote, unveiling her first look from the film.

Directed by R Balki, the movie is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented the first low-cost sanitary napkins in India.

“Of course, none of these would have been possible without the humble visionary R Balki,” she added.

Praising Akshay in another tweet, she wrote, “Dreams & dedication are a powerful combination - William Longwood. Padman is an incredible story that Akshay Kumar has brought to life with such grace and humility. Coming to a city near you!”

The movie also features actor Radhika Apte, who plays Akshay’s onscreen wife. The National Award-winning actor also shared Radhika’s look from the film and tweeted, “The REASON he became #PADMAN...”

The movie is scheduled to release on January 26.

