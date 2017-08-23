Akshay Kumar promotes Sidharth Malhotra’s A Gentleman outside a toilet, watch video

Two weeks after his Toilet Ek Prem Katha released amid a slew of videos by Bollywood celebs that were either shot inside a toilet or were about going to toilet, Akshay Kumar has returned the favour. The actor has done a short video promoting Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming film, A Gentleman. However, one thing remains constant: the video has been done outside a toilet.

The 49-year-old star is seen heading to a toilet earmarked ‘Gentlemen’. Akshay clarifies that he is not promoting his film but the one starring his ‘bhai’ Sidharth Malhotra, A Gentleman. The two starred together in Brothers.

Smart.Suave.Thorough. Watch out for @S1dharthM in and as #AGentleman with the lovely @Asli_Jacqueline this Friday at a theatre near you :) pic.twitter.com/iZpi6yrQTR — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 23, 2017

A Gentleman has been directed by Raj and DK and stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Suneil Shetty apart from Sidharth. The action comedy is all set to release on August 25. Sidharth will be seen in a double role and the film is about mistaken identity.

Meanwhile, Akshay is basking in the success of Toilet movie that has earned about Rs 118 crore at the box office. Talking about working with debutant director Shree Narayan Singh, Akshay earlier said in an interaction with the media, “I have worked with the maximum new directors. Practically my whole career is based on new directors and I will continue to work with new people as long as the script being offered is good.”

Is working with new directors not risky business for the popular actor? “I was an action hero for 14 years, if I don’t take risks, what kind of an action hero am I?” Akshay said.