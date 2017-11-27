Akshay Kumar reveals new Padman poster; Twinkle Khanna shares her article that inspired film

Akshay Kumar is common (wo) man’s superhero on the new poster of Padman. While he fought against open defecation in his last release Toilet Ek Prem Katha, he is now all set to lend his voice to another social cause.

The actor shared the second poster of PadMan on his official Twitter account and captioned the snap, “Super hero hai yeh pagla, aa raha hai 26th January, 2018 ko: #PadMan!”

In the still, Akshay is seen dressed up in white, raising his fist while standing in a heap of cotton flakes, which are used for making sanitary pads.

Sonam Kapoor too shared the poster and tweeted, “A great representation of Gandhi’s quote, “Be the change you wish to see in the world,” Padman brings you an inspiring true story this Republic Day! #PadMan @PadManTheFilm @akshaykumar @radhika_apte @mrsfunnybones @SonyPicsIndia @kriarj #RBalki.”

The biopic based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented low-cost sanitary pads and fought for menstrual hygiene.

Author and Akshay’s wife, Twinkle Khanna too shared a link to her original column from 2015 which was what inspired the film. “A journey that began in 2015 with this very column ... followed by #TheLegendofLakshmiPrasad in 2016 with Muruganantham’s story and finally #Padman 2018 #LetsTalkAboutItPeriod,” she wrote.

A journey that began in 2015 with this very column https://t.co/q6aS0r6xqI followed by #TheLegendofLakshmiPrasad in 2016 with Muruganantham's story and finally #Padman 2018 #LetsTalkAboutItPeriod — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) November 24, 2017

In the article, Twinkle talked about the taboos associated with menstruation even in the modern world.

Helmed by R. Balki, Padman also stars Sonam and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles.

The film is slated to release on the Republic Day and will clash with Sidharth Malhotra-Manoj Bajpayee starrer Aiyaary at the box office.

