Akshay Kumar’s Republic Day special: We’re all alive because of our soldiers

Akshay Kumar has always felt strongly about matters concerning the country and its soldiers. In the latest display of his patriotism, the actor on Tuesday (January 24) — two days before India’s 68th Republic Day — sent out a heartfelt video message for the Indian Armed Forces. In his message, Akshay proposed developing a website or a mobile application that would allow people to donate and deposit money directly into a bank account meant for martyrs’ families.

Read more

“Honestly, it is a cause I truly believe in. I’ve spoken about it previously as well, during the unfortunate Uri (Jammu and Kashmir) attacks. But this time, I’ve streamlined it more to suggest to people a way by which they can actually make a difference. This really doesn’t require any inspiration; we are alive because of them [soldiers], and it’s the least we can do,” says Akshay.

Akshay Kumar played an army man in his film, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty. (HT Photo)

As per the actor’s idea, the proposed bank account will be closed once Rs 15 lakh has been donated. Akshay, who has also asked for suggestions from his fans, has also promised to anchor the mobile app and website if things work out with the help of the government and if he gets permission from the Indian Armed Forces.

Akshay, whose late father Hari Om Bhatia was in the Army, says, “I’m passionate about it, and that’s the only reason I’m voicing my stand repeatedly and doing my bit. Being an army man’s son definitely made me feel more strongly for this cause. But even if I hadn’t had an army background, I’d still be equally supportive of it [the armed forces],” he says.