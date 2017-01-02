Akshay Kumar shares his movie calendar for 2017

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar never ceases to surprise. From action, romance to comedy and serious roles, Akshay is perhaps the only actor who’s tried his hands at almost all genres of films.

While 2016 was a successful year for the actor with box office hits such as Airlift, Rustom and Houseful 3, year 2017 already looks promising with Akshay announcing the line-up of his next four films - all set to release in 2017.

Busy summing up the year gone by? It's time to not look back, but look ahead. Here's what my 2017 looks like.Ur thoughts,love & luck needed — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 1, 2017

Giving a reason to his fans to rejoice, the 49-year-old took to twitter and posted four graphics (with a hashtag 2017), which give an sneak peek into his upcoming films. Akki fans couldn’t have asked for a better New Year’s gift. Check out his movie calendar for 2017.

All set to hit the screen on February 10, the courtroom comedy drama Jolly LLB 2 has Akshay playing a lawyer, as he fights corruption with an undying element of wit and sarcasm. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film also stars Huma Qureshi and Annu Kapoor.

A social satirical starring Bhumi Pednekar in the female lead, the film Toilet-ek prem katha is based on PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Swacha Bharat Abhiyan’ and brings to light the problem of lack of toilets in rural India. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the film will release on June 2.

A sequel to Rajinikanth’s Enthiran (2010), the science-fiction action thriller 2.0 features Akshay in a villainous role. The film stars Rajinikanth reprising the roles of a scientist (Dr. Vaseegaran), and Chitti robot, while Akshay Kumar will portray the lead antagonist with a deadly and intriguing look that created quite a buzz when it was first revealed. Touted to be the most expensive Indian film till date, the film, being directed by S. Shankar, will be released in three languages during the Diwali weekend.

Akshay has acted in quite a few inspirational roles that imparted social messages. Donning yet another hat, he is likely to portray the role of Padman, based on the true story of a man from Tamil Nadu named Muruganantham (also known as India’s Menstruation Man) who invented a low-cost sanitary pad making machine. While TIME magazine placed him in its list of 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2014, he was also the recipient of Padma Shri by Government of India for inventing grass-roots mechanisms to generate awareness about traditional unhygienic practices around menstruation in rural India. This film will be the first production under the banner Mrs Funnybones films, led by Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna

