Akshay Kumar shares new poster: Only the mad become famous, says PadMan

The backdrop of the new PadMan poster ties it to the theme of the movie which revolves around female health and sanitation.

bollywood Updated: Dec 04, 2017 16:14 IST
Akshay Kumar plays the titular role in PadMan

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has shared an exciting new poster of his upcoming film ‘Padman’ in which he is all smiles looking at the handful of cotton in his hand.

The backdrop of the poster ties it to the theme of the movie which revolves around female health and sanitation. “#PadManTalks : Mad only become famous! @PadManTheFilm @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte @mrsfunnybones @SonyPicsIndia @kriarj #RBalki,” the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha star wrote alongside the picture.

The biopic is based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented low-cost sanitary pads and fought for menstrual hygiene.

Helmed by R Balki, PadMan also stars Sonam kapoor and Radhika Apte.

It is slated to release on Republic Day and will clash with Sidharth Malhotra-Manoj Bajpayee starrer Aiyaary.

