Akshay Kumar takes daughter Nitara on a bike ride on Children’s Day. See photo
Akshay Kumar wished everyone on Children’s Day with a special photo with daughter Nitara.bollywood Updated: Nov 14, 2017 19:29 IST
Doting dad Akshay Kumar had the cutest picture to wish his kids and fans on Children’s Day. The actor shared a photo of himself enjoying a bike ride with daughter Nitara on the sets of his upcoming film, Padman.
“This beautiful little human being is my biggest life line...she wanted to ride on PadMan’s bike everyday and now she’s learnt to ride her own #HappyChildrensDay to every child across the globe. You couldn’t imagine how much you make this world a better place to live in,” he wrote as the caption.
In the photo, the six-year-old Nitara is sitting behind Akshay on a bicycle as they ride together by the bank of a river. Nitara is Akshay and author Twinkle Khanna’s second child after 15-year-old son Aarav.
Akshay is currently shooting for R Balki’s Padman with Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor, for Gold with Mouni Roy and with Rajinikanth for 2.0. While Padman is scheduled for a January 26, 2018 release, Gold will release on August 15, 2018 and 2.0 is rumoured to have a release date of January 26 as well.
The actor has also signed a film with Karan Johar, Kesari, based on the Battle of Saragarhi. It will be directed by Anurag Singh and is scheduled for release on Holi 2019.
