Akshay Kumar to star in a 2018 movie co-produced by Salman Khan, Karan Johar

Actor Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in a Karan Johar movie which be co-produced by actor Salman Khan.

All three tweeted a picture of the trio on Monday night confirming the news:

Coming together for a film produced by friends, @BeingSalmanKhan and @karanjohar, starring me! Out in 2018. pic.twitter.com/aOyfZS4p94 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 2, 2017

The film will be directed by Anurag Singh. He had previously directed the Rani Mukherjee- Shahid Kapoor starrer 2009 movie Dil Bole Hadippa, which did not do well at the box office.

Salman Khan has starred in Karan Johar’s directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hain in 1998. He has also shared screens-space with Akshay Kumar in films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Jaan-e-Man.

Both Salman and Akshay were guests on the current season of Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan. While Akshay appeared on the show with his wife Twinkle Khanna, Salman was joined with his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan.

Akshay was last seen in Rustom in 2016 and will now be seen in the sequel to Jolly LLB in February. Salman was last seen in last year’s Sultan which was a massive hit with the audience. He will be seen next in Tubelight this year.

Salman has previously produced Chillar Party, Dr Cabbie, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Hero.

Karan Johar last directorial venture was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and Anushka Sharma.