Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna dance around trees to celebrate Christmas. Watch video

Akshay Kumar may have taken off for Cape Town with wife Twinkle Khanna and children Aarav and Nitara for a much deserved vacation but when it comes to spending Christmas, he chose a method which is quintessentially Bollywood. As Mrs Funnybones herself called it: “Jingle Balle”.

Twinkle and Akshay can be seen doing a step which is quite nifty, around a decorated Christmas tree and the witty Twinkle wrote: “When Mr K convinces me to dance around trees again:) Merry Christmas folks! #Jingleballe.”

When Mr K convinces me to dance around trees again:) Merry Christmas folks! #Jingleballe pic.twitter.com/4wuJazowRX — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) December 24, 2017

Twinkle, who calls herself a “failed actress”, gave up acting years ago to pursue writing. With her books and columns being much appreciated, she has returned to Bollywood, in a way. She is producing Padman, Akshay’s next film, which is also based on a story by her. Based on the life of India’s Menstrual Man, Arunachalam Muruganantham, the film also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.

The star is vacationing with his family in Cape Town, his favourite holiday destination. On Sunday, he shared a photo on his Twitter account in which Akshay’s daughter Nitara was seen with a boy, Valentino. Last year, around the same time, Akshay had introduced Valentino to his fans and written on social media, “Boys & girls,meet Valentino,my house help’s son here in Cape Town. Everyone’s favourite in the house,he’s blessed with an infectious spirit.”

Happiness Is... meeting an old friend and starting exactly where you left off :) Nitara meets Valentino 2.0 😉 pic.twitter.com/geGFyH1h72 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 24, 2017

On Sunday, Akshay wrote, “Happiness Is… meeting an old friend and starting exactly where you left off :) Nitara meets Valentino 2.0.”