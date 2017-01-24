Akshay proposes website to help martyred soldiers’ family as tribute to Armed Forces

Actor Akshay Kumar has time and again emphasised on the importance of supporting families of martyred soldiers. A day before the eve of 68th Republic Day, the actor has sent out a heartfelt message for the Indian Armed Forces, through a video that he shared on Twitter that has gone viral on social media.

Known for his philanthropic acts, the actor, through the video, has proposed the idea of developing a website or a mobile application, which will allow people to directly contribute and donate money in the bank accounts of the martyr’s family.

He said in his video message, “This idea is directly from my heart. May be it is useless or can be a big hit. We should have a mobile app or a website, which connects the family members of a martyr soldier with someone who want to donate money. If a soldier of the Indian Armed forces dies on duty, then a verified account number of his family member would reflect on that site the very next day. It will also show the financial status of the soldier’s family.”

Here I am standing up AGAIN for something I truly believe in coz THEIR well-being MATTERS to ME.I'd love to know if it does to YOU as well? — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 24, 2017

As proposed by Kumar, the account will close the moment it touches the amount of Rs 15 lakh. In his ever modest demeanour, the actor has also asked for suggestions from fans.

“You guys can tell me what you think about this idea. If you guys are with me, then with the permission of the Indian Armed Forces, I myself will anchor this mobile application and website,” he said.

In the same video, the actor thanked his fans for supporting him in his previous video, where he talked about respecting women.

