Ali Fazal after hanging out with Lilly Singh aka superwoman: She’s one hell of a soul

Actor Ali Fazal, who has been in Los Angeles since the past two weeks, met comedian Lilly Singh, better known as superwoman on YouTube. The two met at the launch of Lilly’s book How To Be A Bawse and hit it off like a house on fire and took selfies with each other. “She’s one hell of a soul is all that I can say. We had a nice little chat, about her book and how lovely the event was. We also spoke of her popping over to Bollywood to have a little go at movies...My moment of truth was our selfie booth stint creating Gifs together,” says Ali, who has now flown to London where he would be wrapping up the final schedule of Victoria and Abdul before its release this September.

In fact, Ali and Lilly enjoyed each other’s company so much, that they hung out later as well. “They spent time talking about Bollywood and films. After the event, Lilly and Ali decided to hang out for some more time and went out with some friends too,” says a source, close to Ali.

