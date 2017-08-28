Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal stuck in Punjab following riots, director says will make up for loss
Actors Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal are stuck in Patiala. The two were shooting there for their film Raazi, but following a curfew in the area, they have had to stop work and are holed up in a hotel in Patiala.bollywood Updated: Aug 28, 2017 14:27 IST
Actors Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal are stuck in Patiala, owing to the riots post the conviction of Godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Insaan, on Friday. The crew of Meghna Gulzaar’s directorial, Raazi, was supposed to be shot in various parts of Patiala, but post the curfew, the team is stuck in the hotel.
“The city is under curfew, so you obviously not shoot,” confirms Meghna.
Talking about the shooting getting stalled and the production suffering losses, Meghna, who has directed films such as Just Married (2007), Dus Kahaniyan (2007) and Talvar (2015), says she isn’t very worried about it.
“Hopefully, we will make it up. We are all positive. We have a great team and everyone is very co-operative and understanding. They know the situation, so we will work around it,” says Meghna.
