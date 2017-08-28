Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal stuck in Punjab following riots, director says will make up for loss

Actors Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal are stuck in Patiala, owing to the riots post the conviction of Godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Insaan, on Friday. The crew of Meghna Gulzaar’s directorial, Raazi, was supposed to be shot in various parts of Patiala, but post the curfew, the team is stuck in the hotel.

“The city is under curfew, so you obviously not shoot,” confirms Meghna.

Talking about the shooting getting stalled and the production suffering losses, Meghna, who has directed films such as Just Married (2007), Dus Kahaniyan (2007) and Talvar (2015), says she isn’t very worried about it.

“Hopefully, we will make it up. We are all positive. We have a great team and everyone is very co-operative and understanding. They know the situation, so we will work around it,” says Meghna.

