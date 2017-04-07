Alia Bhatt has tremendously grown as an actor: Emraan Hashmi

In Bollywood, the Bhatt’s have always been a name to reckon with. The family is filled with actors, directors and producers. The latest addition to the name of producers is Emraan Hashmi. The actor, who made his debut in uncle, Vikram Bhatt’s directorial, Footpath in 2003, is gearing up to turn producer with his own banner named after him. “As an actor, your contribution to a film is limited.

But as a producer, I will get to nurture a project from the seed of the idea to its final outcome. I am taking baby steps now but I am sure that eventually, I will discover a lot. So far, it’s all been good so no complaints. Also, as a producer, I know that no matter what the outcome, I have been in absolute control and responsible for the product,” the Azhar actor says.

There has also been talk of his debut production film, Captain Nawab getting delayed but Emraan refutes all such talk. “I never announced the date of the film going on floors so where does talk of it getting delayed arise at all? I want to be sure of the content I put out and don’t mind the film getting delayed by even a year, if the scripts demands that,” he says.

30 Epic years and counting !Happy 30th anniversary !!! Proud to be part of this journey @visheshfilm @MaheshNBhatt @VisheshB7 @sakshib8 — emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) April 2, 2017

Since he belongs to the illustrious Bhatt family, we can’t help but ask him about the youngest Bhatt, Alia. “Oh, she is amazing. She has tremendously grown as an actor and deserves all the praise coming her way. She is truly very talented. However, I haven’t been able to see her films except for Student of the year, which I gave her my feedback for. But I will soon catch up on her work,” Emraan says.