 Alia Bhatt lights up Elle magazine’s December cover | bollywood | Hindustan Times
bollywood Updated: Dec 06, 2017 19:11 IST
Alia Bhatt during the 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI-2017) in Panaji on Nov 27, 2017.
Alia Bhatt during the 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI-2017) in Panaji on Nov 27, 2017.(IANS)

Bollywood’s ‘brightest spark’ Alia Bhatt has lit up the cover of Elle magazine’s December issue.

Donning a fringe haircut, the actress looks stunning as she features on the 21st anniversary issue of the publication.

The official Instagram account of the magazine shared the cover picture with the caption, “@aliaabhatt, the brightest spark in Bollywood, lights up the digital cover of our 21st anniversary issue! Tarun Vishwa @rahulvijay1988 @georgiougabriel/ @animacreatives @puneetbsaini @resh_2 @divyagursahani & @vedikachotirmall”

On the work front, the Dear Zindagi star has completed the shooting of the film Raazi and will soon start shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

