Alia Bhatt lights up Elle magazine’s December cover

Bollywood’s ‘brightest spark’ Alia Bhatt has lit up the cover of Elle magazine’s December issue.

Donning a fringe haircut, the actress looks stunning as she features on the 21st anniversary issue of the publication.

The official Instagram account of the magazine shared the cover picture with the caption, "Alia Bhatt, the brightest spark in Bollywood, lights up the digital cover of our 21st anniversary issue!"

On the work front, the Dear Zindagi star has completed the shooting of the film Raazi and will soon start shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.